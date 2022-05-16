Get Muddy at the Spartan Sprint at Bethel Woods this June

It's time to get muddy at Bethel Woods.

No, they will not be hosting a recreation of Woodstock. But they will be hosting a special 5K for those looking for a challenge. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is known for hosting some of the biggest names in music as they tour through the Hudson Valley.

And of course, it's most famously known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, which at one point got pretty muddy.

Which makes it the perfect spot for Spartan Sprint. Bethel Woods describes the race as a race that will change your life. The course is sprinkled with 20 obstacles, including running over a fire and crawling through mud and dirt on June 11th and 12th this year. Yeah, it's a little intense.

Bethel Woods writes:

Spartan Sprint is a 5 km, 20 obstacle race that will change your life. This is our signature race type, a fast-paced adventure through rugged terrain built for new and returning racers alike. It’s the perfect gateway into the world of Spartans. This course is covered in sloping hills and rolling terrain. Conquer it to earn your finisher medal where 500,000 people shared three days of peace and music.

A day at the Spartan Sprint can be a fun day for the whole family. The Spartan Sprint at Bethel Woods also offers a Kids Heat for children 4 to 14 years old. The courses vary from 2 miles to 1/2 mile.

Registration is still open for the Bethel Woods Spartan Sprint, which they're calling their "grooviest venue yet."

Will you be able to take on the Spartan Sprint at Bethel Woods?

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe.

Smashmouth Singer Melts Down at Bethel Woods Smashmouth's visit to the Hudson Valley was kind of a mess. Here's a look at just what fans say happened during their show at Bethel Woods on October 9, as documented by TikTok user, Haley