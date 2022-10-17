German Heavy Metal Legends Accept Make Hudson Valley Return

Accept are set to rock Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY this weekend.

Accept formed out of Germany in 1976 with guitarist Wolf Hoffmann along with lead vocalist Udo Dirkschneider and bassist Peter Baltes. The band was important to the development of speed and thrash metal in the early to mid 1980’s, and they have been cited as an influence or inspiration by a number of acts including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Pantera, Testament, Anthrax, Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Overkill and more. Accept achieved commercial success in 1983 with the album Balls to The Wall and the title cut became a well known hit. The album remains Accept’s only gold album in the U.S. with other classic albums including Restless and Wild and Metal Heart.

Accept New Lineup and Resurgence

After various breakups and reunions over the years, the band seemed to see a resurgence with the addition front man Mark Tornillo (T.T. Quick) in 2009. Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann is the last remaining original band member since its inception, appearing one every album. With Mark Tornillo as lead vocalist, the band has recorded five well received albums: Blood of the Nations (2010), Stalingrad (2012), Blind Rage (2014), The Rise of Chaos (2017) and Too Mean to Die (2021). The current band lineup consist of Wolf Hoffmann on guitar, Mark Tornillo on lead vocals, Uwe Lulis on rhythm guitar, Christopher Williams on drums, Martin Motnik on bass and Philip Shouse on third guitar.

Accept in Peekskill, NY

Accept will perform at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8pm with Hittman, Asraya and Reaper. Tickets are on sale through Loaded Concerts and the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater box office. Get more info here. Enter win tickets courtesy of WPDH and Loaded Concerts here. Accept was ranked as one of the Top 5 Hudson Valley's Rock Shows of 2021, with a show they performed in Poughkeepsie last December.

Get out for a great night of hard rockin' 80's metal this Saturday in Peekskill!