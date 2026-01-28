Gerber Products Company has announced a voluntary recall of select batches of its Gerber® Arrowroot Biscuits after a supplier’s recall revealed the potential presence of foreign material, including soft plastic and paper pieces in the product.

The recall affects limited 5.5-ounce packages of the biscuits produced between July 2025 and September 2025, identified by specific batch codes printed on the back of the package. Look for the 10-digit batch code prior to the best before date.

The list of recalled batch codes.

The company said it is "acting out of an abundance of caution after being notified by the arrowroot flour supplier that initiated its own recall."

Gerber also announced the company is no longer working with that supplier and reported that no other Gerber foods are affected by this action. There have been no reported illnesses or injuries, but parents and caregivers should stop feeding the affected products to children and can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall is being conducted with the cooperation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Gerber emphasized that product safety and quality "remain its top priorities." A full list of batch codes and best-by dates is available in the company’s notice.