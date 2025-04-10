Hudson Valley Woman Ticketed For Harassing Geese; Are You Guilty?

Officers say a Hudson Valley woman's hatred of geese was so out of control that she was issued tickets and fined for her illegal behavior.

Geese can quickly become unwelcome guests, but just how far would you go to stop them from bothering you? Hopefully, you wouldn't go to the lengths that one Hudson Valley woman did, resulting in tickets and fines for her anti-goose behavior.

Hudson Valley Woman Hates on Geese

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a homeowner in the Town of Haverstraw was frustrated by Canada geese that had become a nuisance. The unidentified Rockland County woman admitted to going through some pretty extreme lengths to get rid of them, resulting in illegal activity.

On March 31, police responded to reports of the woman throwing rocks at Canada geese on her property. When officers arrived, they noticed a large egg sitting in a flowerpot by the front door. After questioning the woman, they say she admitted that she had thrown rocks at the geese and had also employed lasers to harass the animals.

After speaking with the woman further, officers say the woman confessed to destroying a goose nest and removing the egg. The woman was given tickets and fined for the unlawful take of a migratory bird out of season and hunting without a license.

Why It's Illegal to Mess With Geese in New York

Officers explained to the suspect that Canada geese are state and federally protected species. It's against the law to throw rocks at the birds in a way that could potentially injure them. Removing a nest without authorization is also illegal.

Residents who believe that geese are damaging their property or interfering with the enjoyment of their property shouldn't take matters into their own hands. If you do, you could wind up in trouble with the law.

Those who have unwanted geese on their property can apply for a Resident Canada Goose Registration that will allow for legal nest and egg removal. There are also local Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators that will come out and assist with any issues you may be having with geese.

