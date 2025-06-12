In recent years members of law enforcment in Dutchess County have made strong and continuous efforts to clean up local streets and corral the flow of illegal narcotics distributed by drug dealers in the area. These sales of various dangerous narcotics like have greatly contributed to the levels of crime, addiction and death via overdose, that has impacted countless families across the region in that time.

Enter the Dutchess County District Attorney's Drug Task Force, who collectively over the last few years have opened countless investigations, carried out numerous raids and successfully arrested a long list of criminals peddling these poison's throughout the local community. This brings us to present day where the DCDTF recently just announced that a new long term initiative has resulted in the arrests of a total of nine (9) accused drug dealers spread throughout Dutchess County

Operation Street Sweeper

This most recent sweeping initiative that was carried out by the DCDTF was detailed as 'Operation Street Sweeper'. As it was described in the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, members of the Drug Task Force spent the last several months conducting multiple undercover operations that involved the purchase of dangerous narcotics like cocaine and fentanyl.

These operations were carried out in Poughkeepsie, as well as Hyde Park and the City of Beacon. With each undercover purchase, the Drug Task Force was able to build and craft their cases against each drug dealer they conducted business with.

Starting from June 3, 2025 to June 10, 2025, the Drug Task Force executed a series of search warrants which ended with the arrests of a total of nine (9) individuals, whom were all charged with Class B felony charges. Each of the nine defendants are also facing additional charges aside from the felonies. The raids also resulted in agents seizing quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, U.S. currency, digital scales, and drug packaging materials.

Street Sweeper Arrests

The arrests began on June 3, with the majority of arrests occurring the following day on June 4. Their were also arrests made on June 5, June 9 and the final arrest coming on June 10.

June 3, 2025

Donny Daniels, age 56

June 4, 2025

Jasmine Green, age 27

Ydde Gauthier, Age 53

Luke Grady, Age 41

Darius Wood, Age 50

Rashard Haile, Age 21

June 5, 2025

Oliver Hassell, Age 34

June 9, 2025

Darren Atkins, Age 63

June 10, 2025

Victor Smith, Age 66

Response From the Dutchess County District Attorney

Dutchess County's own District Attorney, Mr. Anthony P. Parisi did issue statement through the very same press release regarding Operation Street Sweeper, and he did not mince words.

Operation Street Sweeper represents the focused, intelligence-driven enforcement that our communities deserve. These arrests send a clear message: if you are pushing fentanyl, cocaine, or other deadly drugs into our neighborhoods, we will find you, we will investigate you, and we will hold you accountable....

D.A. Parisi would also go to thank the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Beacon Police Department, the City of Poughkeepsie Police, the Town of East Fishkill Police, the Town of Fishkill Police and the Town of Hyde Park Police for their support in carrying out the operation.

D.A. Parisi concluded his statement firmly by stating...

We will continue to pursue drug dealers aggressively and invest in strategies that break the cycle of drugs, violence, and victimization in Dutchess County.

Anyone with information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line. That can be done at 845-463-6040 or by emailing tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

