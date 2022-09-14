Fun Fall Weekends Planned for Poughkeepsie Historic Site

Are you looking for a fun weekend event that the whole family can enjoy? There are lots of festivals that are family friendly, but every single weekend in October is special at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. The kids will love it, and I have a feeling you will too.

It’s the Harvest Hunt at Locust Grove on South Road in Poughkeepsie, and it’s happening every weekend in October, and also on Monday, Oct. 10. Find over two dozen fabulously decorated pumpkins hidden in the nooks and crannies of the gardens of Locust Grove on this unique story walk and scavenger hunt. Locust Grove will supply the map, you just have to bring your family and your imagination. Costumes are encouraged to make it even more fun.

If you’ve never been to Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie, you don’t know what you’re missing. It’s a beautiful site and museum with old buildings, trails, and lush gardens. It was once the property of Samuel F.B. Morse, who invented the telegraph. The site is not only beautiful, it’s rich in history. And the Harvest Hunts aren’t the only thing that happens at Locust Grove. They have Sunset Sensations, where you can enjoy local wine and food. There are Fairy Hunts, and several shows and markets that are held throughout the year.

The Harvest Hunt weekends at Locust Grove are every Saturday and Sunday in October, and also on Monday, Oct. 10. Starting at 10:30AM. Tickets are only $10 per person and children under 4 are free. For more information about Locust Grove and their events, check out the website.

