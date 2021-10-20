Fully Embrace Fall at These 13 Hudson Valley Cideries

Last weekend finally brought the chilly fall weather to the Hudson Valley. With that, we are reminded that there are only a few short weeks left to enjoy the outdoors without freezing our butts off.

One of my personal favorite fall activities is to reap the benefits of the Hudson Valley and throw back a couple of hard ciders.

It seems like in the last few years hard cider has become one of the most popular adult beverages. Luckily for us in the Hudson Valley, we have access to some of the best apples which in turn makes us a hot spot for awesome cideries.

Below you'll find a list of some of the most popular cideries across the Hudson Valley and Catskill area. The next few weekends are the perfect time to get out there and enjoy local apples. From Walden to Accord the options are endless when it comes to Hudson Valley hard cider.

Have you visited any of these cideries? Did we miss any on our list? Send us a message and we'll add it to the delicious list below: