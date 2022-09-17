Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be

Has anyone else noticed them?

Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.

Frogs on my Dog Walk in Poughkeepsie

If you have a dog and are responsible for walking them every day you probably have a route that you walk at least a few times a day. I walk my dog around my apartment complex in Poughkeepsie on the same route at least 2 to 3 times a day and over the last week or so, we have run into a least 10 frogs while walking.

Living in the same place for the last few years, I can't recall ever seeing any frogs before. Thankfully my dog only sniffed around and didn't try to eat them...LOL, and they didn't attack him!

Why Are Frogs Showing Up All Over the Hudson Valley?

Have you come across any frogs in your part of the Hudson Valley? There has to be a reason why they are hopping all around my complex, right? Do we have any frog experts that might be able to explain why?

See a Frog? Here's What it Means

Are they good luck, do they mean something bad is going to happen? According to the Power of Positivity website, when you frequently see frogs in your life there might be a spirit that's trying to show you to learn to grow from change, and not let yourself become intimidated by it. Some also say that frogs act as messengers that are delivering important messages from beyond, they represent renewal and rebirth.

I'm not sure if the spirit world is trying to tell me something or not but I am curious if anyone else has noticed more frogs in their neighborhood than ever before. If you have, call or text us through the Wolf country app.

