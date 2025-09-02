Local Hudson Valley Gas Station Now Carrying Popular Fried Chicken
Shell service station in the area is now carrying a fried chicken favorite.
A popular Shell gas station located near the Taconic State Parkway is now serving up some delicious fried chicken much to the excitement of locals.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a Louisiana-based fast-food chain founded in 1989, known for its Cajun-spiced fried chicken, honey butter biscuits, and honey butter shrimp. The brand primarily partners with convenience stores and gas stations rather than traditional restaurant locations. A unique aspect of their business model is the lack of franchise fees; instead, operators pay for inventory, equipment, and support, which helps them increase profitability. The chicken is marinated in a proprietary, mild Cajun spice blend and then hand-breaded and fried fresh in small batches.
Key Characteristics:
- Cajun Flavor: The brand is known for its mild, peppery Cajun seasoning.
- Business Model: Operates on a "store-in-store" model within convenience stores, truck stops, and other retail locations.
- No Franchise Fees: Operators pay for inventory and equipment rather than royalty or franchise fees.
- Fresh, Hand-Breaded Chicken: The chicken is marinated, hand-breaded, and fried on-site.
- Signature Menu Items: Highlights include Cajun-spiced fried chicken, tenders, wings, honey biscuits, and honey butter shrimp.
Where to Find Krispy Krunchy Chicken:
- You can find Krispy Krunchy Chicken locations in convenience stores, gas stations, truck stops, universities, and casinos across the country.
- Their presence is widespread, with over 3,200 locations in 47 states as of early 2025.
Why It's Popular:
- High-Quality Taste:Many customers praise the flavorful, tender, and crispy chicken, with some considering it better than established fast-food chains.
- Convenience:The integration into existing stores allows customers to get fried chicken along with other conveniences like gas and drinks.
- Value:The model offers potential for operators to increase in-store sales and drive customer frequency.
The Shell station at 2406 US-44, Salt Point, NY located near the Taconic State Parkway is now carrying Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Signs and banners promoting the tasty chicken could be seen outside the Shell station over the busy Labor Day weekend.
