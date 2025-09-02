Local Hudson Valley Gas Station Now Carrying Popular Fried Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a Louisiana-based fast-food chain founded in 1989, known for its Cajun-spiced fried chicken, honey butter biscuits, and honey butter shrimp.

The brand primarily partners with convenience stores and gas stations rather than traditional restaurant locations.

A unique aspect of their business model is the lack of franchise fees;

instead, operators pay for inventory, equipment, and support, which helps them increase profitability.

The chicken is marinated in a proprietary, mild Cajun spice blend and then hand-breaded and fried fresh in small batches.