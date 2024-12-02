Freezing Temps, Snow in the Forecast For New York’s Hudson Valley

As December begins, winter weather is ready to unleash itself on the Hudson Valley.

Although we're still a couple of weeks away from the official start of winter, New Yorkers have already been dealing with a significant amount of snow. Buffalo Bills fans were struggling to see the field on Sunday night as a huge storm continued to dump lake-effect snow over Orchard Park. Nearly five feet of the white stuff fell up north, kicking off what's expected to be an active winter season.

Hudson Valley, New York to Get More Snow This Week

The Hudson Valley saw its first snowfall during the week before Thanksgiving. On Friday, November 22, cars could be seen covered with snow attempting to navigate sloppy and slushy roads throughout Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Middletown. Manyh schools were delayed as the storm made driving a challenge throughout the early morning hours.

Now, the area is expected to see more snow after temperatures plummet for most of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Hudson Valley will be hovering at the freezing mark this week, with overnight temperatures falling into the 20s. While Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, forecasters are calling for snow starting on Wednesday.

How Much Snow Will the Hudson Valley Get This Week?

The National Weather Service is calling for snow to begin on Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday night.

As of now, there is a slight chance of snow on Wednesday after 1pm, with likely snow on Wednesday evening. Overnight will see some rain mix in before returning to all snow by early Thursday morning. More snow is expected throughout the day, ending in the overnight hours on early Friday.

As far as accumulations go, the National Weather Service is calling for up to a foot of snow in Northern New York. Syracuse will see three to five inches and experience blustery wind in the middle of the week.

Although the Hudson Valley will see snow showers over a 48-hour period, very little accumulations are expected. The real threat will come from black ice, as rain and wet snow will freeze on roads, especially in the overnight hours.

