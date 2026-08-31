Speeding Ticket Ends 19-Year Run for Wappingers Falls Fugitive

A Wappingers Falls man who has been avoiding arrest for a felony sexual abuse charge for two decades has finally been captured thanks to a routine traffic stop.

According to Red Hook Police, an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on South Broadway in the Village of Red Hook at around 12:50 pm on Thursday, August 27.

Police say that during their roadside investigation, they discovered that the driver, 50-year-old Jose Tacuri of Wappingers Falls, was wanted on a felony warrant issued by the White Plains Police Department almost 20 years ago.

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Wappingers Falls Man Wanted Since 2007

According to police, Tacuri was arrested in 2007 on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. Authorities say he posted cash bail following that arrest but then fled the country before the case could be prosecuted.

At some point during the years that followed, police believe Tacuri returned to the United States.

Investigators say he was able to obtain a New York State driver's license using an altered name and date of birth. Authorities did not say how long Tacuri had allegedly been back in the country or how long he had been living in Wappingers Falls.

His whereabouts apparently remained unknown to authorities until Thursday's traffic stop in Red Hook.

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Speeding Stop Leads to Arrest

Once police determined that Tacuri was wanted on the outstanding warrant, he was taken into custody.

Red Hook Police charged Tacuri with criminal possession of a forged instrument and forgery, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor false personation. After being processed on the new charges in Red Hook, Tacuri was turned over to the White Plains Police Department's warrant squad.

Police say he was then remanded to the Westchester County Jail in connection with the case that dates back to 2007.