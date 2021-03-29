Free Drive-Up Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Ulster County

If you're a pet owner I'm sure you know that you need to get your pet a rabies vaccine, and if you didn't, I'm telling you now. Maybe you've been putting it off because of the coronavirus pandemic, or maybe you're just not in a financial position to do it right now. If any of those things are true, here's some good news for you.

There will be a free drive-up rabies clinic on Friday, April 16, from 11AM - 1PM at the Ulster County SPCA on Wiedy Road in Kingston, thanks to the Ulster County Department of Health. They will be offering free vaccinations for dogs, cats that are companion animals and ferrets. This is a rabies clinic only and no other vaccines or treatments will be provided. There is no appointment is necessary. This is a first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic.

Dogs must come on a leash. Bring any previous rabies vaccination paperwork, if possible. All cats must be in a proper carrier, and proper carriers do NOT include cardboard boxes, grocery sacks, plastic storage bins, or any other type of container that is not specifically a cat carrier. Bring any previous rabies vaccination paperwork, if possible.

The Ulster County SPCA follows coronavirus guidelines, and masks and social distancing is required, no exceptions. Pet owners must remain in their cars, masked, throughout the clinic. If you have any questions, call (845)331-5377 ext. 216. For more information about the free clinic or the Ulster County SPCA, including how to volunteer or make a donation, visit the UCSPCA website.

