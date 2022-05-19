Formula Collection to Help Dutchess County Parents in Need

The infant formula shortage has made things extremely difficult for parents. The formula aisles at local grocery stores have been decimated and are often empty. Parents with newborns have been snatching up what they can but with every purchase have to wonder where the next can is coming from or when they might get it.

If you're a parent in the Hudson Valley who is struggling to find infant formula there might be some relief coming soon.

There is a community collection happening right now thanks Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County.

“There is nothing more vital to a child’s development than proper nutrition, and the current nationwide shortage of infant formula can leave parents in a dire predicament. Dutchess County is famous for its generosity and sense of community, and we ask local parents who have surplus formula in their cupboards to share it with families in need. Raising healthy children is a shared responsibility, and if you’re able to help fellow parents through this difficult time, we hope you will consider sharing this critical commodity.” - Dutchess County Executive, Marc Molinaro According to the Dutchess County Government website, you can now drop off unopened, unexpired baby and infant formula at four locations throughout Dutchess County. The locations are at the addresses below in the following cities. Poughkeepsie

77 Cannon Street

Monday through Friday, 1-4:30 p.m. Beacon

10 Eliza Street

Monday through Friday, 1-4:30 p.m. Dover

3414 Route 22

Monday through Friday, 1-4:30 p.m. Red Hook

44 East Market St.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 1-4:30 p.m. If you need assistance getting formula reach out to Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County at (845) 452-5104 X 103.