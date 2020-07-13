FOP Car Show Rescheduled for Aug. 16 in New Hampton

Summer is upon us. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic it may be a bit different from every other summer we've experienced, but there are still plenty of fun and safe things to look forward to. And one of those things is coming up next month.

The 4th Annual Fraternal Order of Police Car Show to benefit the Orange County Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Goshen has now been scheduled for Aug.16 from 10AM - 3PM at the Orange County Fire Training Facility in New Hampton. Registration begins at 9AM. All years, makes and models are welcome. Specialty Awards will be given out to the top 25, plus there will be a $300 club participation prize, food, music, K9 demonstrations, Project Safe Child by the Orange County Sheriff Department, child fingerprinting, SWAT Team display and more.

Registration is only $20. For more information about this year's FOP Car Show in New Hampton, check out the event facebook page.

