How will you spend the first Saturday of the summer of 2021? How does this sound… great food, live music, tons of stuff for the kids to enjoy, and even something for your dog? I think it sounds pretty good, and all that is within reach this Saturday.

Pack up the kids and the dog and head to Barton Orchards at 63 Apple Tree Lane in Poughquag from 11AM - 5PM this Saturday, June 26, for the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival. It’s one of the coolest farms in the Hudson Valley, with loads of stuff to keep you happily busy all day.

In addition to all of the Hudson Valley’s favorite food trucks, there will be a beer garden, hay rides, petting zoo, a bakery with some of the best baked goods you’ve ever had, a farm market, and even a dog park. And live music, we can’t forget about the live music.

Ang and Ed will kick off the live music at the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival from 11AM - 12PM, then Jungle Love hits the main stage at noon and plays until 4PM. An encore performance from Ang and Ed follows from 4PM - 8PM. Even though the Food Truck Festival officially ends at 5PM, the Tap Room will remain open into the evening and the live music will also continue.

It's great to be enjoying live events after a year plus of social distancing and isolation. For more information about the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival this Saturday, and to find out about other events and activities at Barton Orchards, visit the website.

9 Hudson Valley Food Trucks to Hit this Summer You'll want to make sure you visit these Hudson Valley Food Trucks

What Are Garlic Scapes and Why is the Hudson Valley So Into Them? Pictures of Hudson Valley Grown Garlic Scapes

Ten Hudson Valley Hotspots To Help Avoid 'I'm Bored' This Summer School is just about done for most of the Hudson Valley, let us help you avoid those words every parent never wants to hear....'i'm bored!'