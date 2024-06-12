Great Eats And Music Await At HV Food Truck Festival

Get ready for food truck fun this Father's Day weekend at Barton Orchards.

The Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival is set to return on Father's Day weekend, and you can expect amazing food trucks and so much more at this year's event.

A Little About Barton Orchards

Barton Orchards is a family-owned 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm that has been owned by the Barton family for over 40 years, currently owned and operated by Peter Barton. Barton Orchards was founded as a wholesale apple farm in the late seventies by Bruce and Rose Barton. Its first couple of years of operations and sales came from the Apple Core farm stand. By the early nineties, Barton Orchards opened to the public and became one of the first pick-your-own apple orchards in the Tri-State area.

The Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival 2024

The Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival happening on June 15, 2024 at Barton Orchards is where you can experience a wide range of mouthwatering cuisine from some of the best food trucks in the area, all gathered in one place for your convenience. Everything from lobster to pizza.

The Food Trucks

Food trucks participating this year include Cousins Main Lobster Food Truck, The Cluck Truck, Lily's Pad Food Truck, Las Tres Americas Food Truck, The Steak Truck, Reggae Boy Cafe Food Truck, Thailicious Food Truck, The Waffle Wagon, The Dog House Food Truck, and Sapori Di Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza Truck.

Run for Cover, the Hudson Valley's Premiere 90's and 2000's cover band will be performing at this year's event, plus there will be plenty of family and kids activities along with vendors. Lots of vendors!

Vendors include Renewal by Anderson, Jerky Hut, Cooper's Daughter Spirits, Toni Cesiro and Created with Love Boutique, Kiki's Kandles, Lily Bear Treats, Elysian Jewels NYC, Bliss Beauty, A Touch of Colour, Hummingbird Hollow Art, The Farmer's Dog Bakery, Time To Be Candle Company, Loose Ends by Tori and many more!

Check out the family-fun activities that this year's Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival had to offer here. This is gonna be a great all day event taking place at the beautiful Barton Orchards farm located at 63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag, NY. A great way to spend part of your Father's Day weekend! Check out the official Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival website for tickets and more info. Event is dog friendly!