Five Unique Food Trends Taking Over New York

New York, New York City, in particular, is known for its vibrant food scene and at the very front of culinary innovation.

From unique food pairings to unexpected flavor combinations, these are the latest bizarre food trends taking over New York.

Sushi Donut Shop via Facebook

Picture this - sushi rolls crafted into the shape of a donut, complete with a hole in the center. The sushi donut features ingredients such as salmon, avocado, and cucumber. Social media loves these sushi donuts and they've become Instagram-worthy.

North Bar via Facebook

Fried chicken lovers who want to take things up a notch love the Flaming Hot Cheetos chicken sandwich. The sandwich features a crispy chicken fillet coated in crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos, sandwiched between two toasted buns. The result is a blend of crunchy, spicy, and savory flavors.

Trattoria Stella via Facebook

Roasted beef bone marrow is a dish that those adventurous enough to try it say takes dining to new heights. Served with warm bread or toast, this dish offers a rich, creamy, and buttery flavor.

Canva

Ice cream and pasta are two things most people would say don't belong together but most people probably have never tried it. The dish combines vanilla ice cream with chilled soba noodles and a sprinkling of brown sugar. The result is apparently a unique blend of sweet, creamy ice cream and savory, chewy noodles.

Roadhouse Brickoven Pizza via Facebook

The chicken and waffles pizza takes two loved classics and combines them into one creation. This dish features a crispy pizza crust topped with crispy fried chicken, sweet waffle slices, and a drizzle of buttery syrup bringing together the savory flavors of crispy chicken with the sweetness of waffles.

