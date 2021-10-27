Fly to Tampa, Miami From Newburgh Starting This November

Looking to get out of the Hudson Valley for a few days? Maybe you're looking to head down to sunny Florida. If you are, traveling from the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot easier.

Earlier this week, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced exciting news when it comes to traveling to and from the Hudson Valley. In a social media post, Neuhaus shared that Frontier Airlines began services from Stewart International Airport to Orlando. Flights officially began on Monday, October 25th, 2021.

Starting on Tuesday, November 2nd, Frontier Airlines will not only be offering flights to Orlando, but also flights to Tampa and Miami.

Orange County Executive Neuhaus wrote in a statement:

Frontier’s new flight service to Florida will benefit not only Orange County, but the entire region. It will also create new opportunities for tourism, business, and economic development. As Orange County continues to grow as a tourism destination, I know that Frontier will enjoy success here.

Back in July, when this plan for Frontier was announced, former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said:

"These new flights by Frontier Airlines are further proof that New York is open for business and building back better. The additional traffic to and from New York Stewart International Airport will greatly benefit the regional economy, while the flights give travelers from Florida another entry point into our beautiful state and all that it has to offer."

Frontier Airlines added back in July "Frontier travelers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they’re flying on America’s Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight.”

Fares from Stewart Airport to Florida are starting as low as $38. For more information and to book a flight, visit FlyFrontier.com.

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular

5 Highest-Rated Hotels in the Hudson Valley If you have guests visiting from out of town who need a place to stay, these five hotels received the best reviews from the users of Tripadvisor. They were all ranked the highest by travelers who stayed there.

Spend the Night in an Amazing Ulster County Treehouse Check Out This Enchanting Tree House in Ulster County