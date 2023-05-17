Catskill Fly Fishing Museum to Hold Big Benefit for Enthusiasts

Do you love to go fly fishing but want to learn more about it? Do you want to enjoy a day with instructors, lunch and other perks and a reason to visit the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum?

You're in luck! There is a great day of amazing experience that will be taking place at the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum in Livingston Manor NY on June 15, 2023.

What will be taking place at the Musuem that particular day?

Fishermen Expect Bumper Year On The River Dee Despite Credit Crunch (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Fly-Fishing Center and Museum will be holding a luncheon to benefit the Garnet Health Medical Center on that day in June. June 15 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. The event will take place rain or shine and include instruction and demos for casting and fly tying, along with a tour of the museum and center.

How much does the event cost and what does it include?

Fly Fishing On The River Coln (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The event will cost $50 and includes lunch, advanced registration is required. Also included in the $50 registration is a 1-year membership to the Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum. The museum is located at 1031 Old Route 17, Livingston Manor, NY.

Is there a particular place that you like to go fly-fishing? Would you care to share that with us? Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.

