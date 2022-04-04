Winter and cooler temperatures make way for Springtime, warm days, and beautiful flowers.

If you like to look at flowers, but can't seem to find your green thumb, why not go check out a Hudson Valley Flower or Tulip Festival?

Where are the Hudson Valley Flower or Tulip Festivals?

Wait, there is a Tulip Festival that doesn't require taking a plane to Holland? Yep, there is a historic spot to check out their flower gardens and their Tulip Festival. The spot is Mohonk Mountain House. Look for their Tulip Festival every year from late April to the beginning of May.

Where else can you see Flower Show inspiration in the Hudson Valley?

Another place you can check out for garden and outdoor inspiration is the annual Flower and Garden Show at multiple locations of Adams Fairacre Farms. Look for their festivals to take place at the end of February and the beginning of March.

If you feel like traveling north, where can you check out a large Tulip festival in May?

If you don't mind getting in the car and heading to the capital of New York State, Albany, NY, they have a free tulip festival that takes place at the beginning of May, before Mother's Day. The festival in 2022 will be held in Washington Park.

If you are interested in heading to New York City, there is another free Tulip and Flower show that you might want to investigate, where is it?

Believe it or not, there is an amazing flower show that takes place for about four weeks in the Macy's store, located in Herald Square in New York City. The entire place is completely decked out in flowers, and since it is a store, there is no charge to go into the store and just look around.

The dates are subject to change, and if you suffer from allergies, you might want to bring your tissues and take your allergy meds before you go to any of these festivals.

