This Is Going To Be FREE At Lowe’s Starting Next Week

SpringFest is happening all month long at Lowe's and you are going to want to take advantage of everything that they are going to give you for FREE. From butterfly sanctuaries to gardens, there are some nice free things that Lowe's will be giving you every Thursday starting soon!

Now, you have to get there early because it is only while supplies last, of course. Lowe's realizes that the pandemic has kept people inside of their homes more than they normally would, so they want to help you transform your house. They are giving families free curbside Garden-to-Go project kits!

April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.

April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.

"Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we're making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home", according to the Lowe's website.

