The Feds Want You To Rat Out Your Ex-Valentine For Illegal Guns

The Feds Want You To Rat Out Your Ex-Valentine For Illegal Guns

gpointstudio

It's Valentine's Day. Sunshine, flowers, candy, romantic dinners, social media posts that ask if your ex-Valentine or even current significant other is involved in illegal gun activity. *record scratch* Wait a minute, what? Did we read that tweet sent by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms right? They want you to rat out your ex or current lover for illegal gun activity? Yes, yes they do.

UH, SIR, THIS IS VALENTINE'S DAY
Granted, Valentine's Day isn't a big deal for everyone and we all celebrate differently. Some people go all out with hearts and flowers and have a day-long love fest. Others are lower key about the day. There might be a sweet card and a heart-shaped box of chocolates. But when did Valentine's Day become the day to solicit information on breaking the law?

THE COMMENTS THO

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Filed Under: ATF, candy, dinner, flowers, guns, Illegal, reservations, tweet, Twitter, unicorns, Valentine’s Day
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top