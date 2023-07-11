Even More Rain on the Way For the Hudson Valley?

As the area continues to dry out from Sunday's record-setting flooding, the Hudson Valley should see plenty of sunshine the next few days. Highs will approach the upper 80s, though with much lower humidity. However, will it it last for long?

Is even more rain on the way?

Sunday's catastrophic flooding over parts of New York state made not only local, but national news. The staggering images of raging rivers of rainfall, road closures, and emergency water rescues were shown across the country.

Many local officials continue to assess the heavy damage to towns and roadways, as cleanup efforts could go on for months.

Some towns reported 7 to 8 inches of rain in just a few hours, with some other areas even saying that rainfall amounts exceeded 11 inches.

More Flooding Rain on the Way?

Forecasters say that Tuesday and Wednesday should remain mostly dry, with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels should start to creep back up by Wednesday, leading to a chance for scattered thunderstorms by Thursday. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center says there is a MARGINAL risk for severe storms by Thursday, that could bring addiotnal heavy rains.

Friday will bring a greater chance for rain, as another front approaches. Meteorologists say that humidity and dew points will be high enough again, to bring the chance for additional heavy rain through the weekend.

This could be the pattern for weather going into the middle of next week, according to The Weather Channel. Long-range forecasts call for a chance of showers and thunderstorms pretty much every day from Thursday through late Tuesday.