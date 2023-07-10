Devastating Floods Cause Metro-North to Suspend Hudson Line Service

Parts of the Hudson Valley are putting back the pieces after experiencing devastating flooding.

Flooding Causes Catastrophic Damage Across Hudson Valley

On Sunday, July 9th, 2023, over 10 inches of rain fell across the Hudson Valley in a matter of hours. Meteorologist Ben Noll at one point tweeted "The radar estimates that over 10 inches of rain fell today, nearly the amount that typically falls over an entire summer!." Noll then shared videos of Route 218 writing "#HudsonValley has sustained catastrophic damage."

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency in Orange County after 1 woman died and several others went missing due to the flood waters rising across the area. Photos of West Point underwater have made the rounds, even making national news.

Dutchess County Flood Devastation Causes MTA Suspension

Rockland, Putnam, and Dutchess counties also suffered devastating damage. Metro-North Railroad had to suspend service on Monday, July 10th on the Hudson Line. Flooding caused trees, boulders, and other debris to fall on sections of the track north of Croton Harmon.

In a press release Metro North states:

Due to the impact of severe storms in Northern Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, leaving behind high water, trees, boulders and other debris, sections of Metro-North's Hudson Line tracks north of Croton-Harmon have become impassable. As a result, Metro-North Railroad service between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie has been suspended, and is expected to remain unavailable at least through the day Monday.

The MTA goes on to say "service will be restored as soon as safe operation is possible." If you'd like to stay up-to-date with the latest Metro-North Hudson Line schedule they ask you to visit new.mta.info.

New York Man Trapped on Top of Car in Hudson Valley Stream SUV stuck in a flooded stream in Dutchess County.

