A massive rainstorm hit the Hudson Valley over the weekend and it caused devastating damage for residents.

The weather this summer has been all over the place. We've had a tremendous amount of rain (which can stop anytime) and it seems like it's taken some extra time for summer to really kick off (I'm filing a complaint somewhere about it because I suffer all year for the beautiful summer weather). Over the weekend, a flood advisory was issued until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and a terrifying storm hit the Hudson Valley.

I don't think anyone expected how bad or devastating the damage would be throughout the area. There have been multiple reports of awful damage in Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Putnam and Dutchess County and many commuters had a difficult time getting to work this morning because of the storm damage and all of the flooding that happened as a result of it.



Lagrangeville, New York is one of the towns I pass while coming into the radio station and it was insane to see the amount of damage there was. The Taconic State Parkway was a mess, large puddles needed to be avoided while driving on it and you could tell drivers were struggling trying to merge. The area right before getting onto Noxon Road and near Rita Lane was NOT passable and large amounts of water were rushing onto the road causing treacherous conditions for any driver.

According to the Hudson Valley Weather Facebook Page, 3 to 8 inches of rain fell throughout different areas of the Hudson Valley and there were reports of submerged vehicles, homes underwater and more. It will be one of those storms that we talk about years from now and will remember how bad it was. Ugh...



Be safe driving around today and leave yourself extra time. Do you know any pictures of the flooding in your area? Send them on the station app.

