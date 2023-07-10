State of Emergency, Flash Flooding Warning Issued For Orange County, One Dead

Heavy rainfall fell across several parts of the Hudson Valley on Sunday and will impact local travel for quite some time.

More than eight inches of rain that fell during a short period of time on Sunday, July 9th has resulted in flash flooding, an issued State of Emergency, road closures, rescue efforts, and one reported death.

A woman was swept away in flood waters on Sunday and did not survive.

Severe Weather and Flooding Devastates Hudson Valley, State of Emergency Issued

A State of Emergency has been issued by Governor Hochul in Orange County, NY after excessive rains caused flash flooding and 'other life-threading impacts' across the Hudson Valley area. As a result, the State Emergency Operations Center and State Fire Operations Center have been activated to further assist local municipalities.

At the time of the press release, during the late night hours of Sunday, July 9th, it was reported that five 'swift water rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle' had been sent out to assist with rescue efforts in the Hudson Valley.

I'm issuing a State of Emergency in Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening conditions due to flash flooding. We are approaching a critical point in this weather event, and New Yorkers must remain vigilant. Remember: avoid flooded roads, monitor your local forecasts and have an evacuation plan ready if you're in a danger zone.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, in his executive order regarding the State of Emergency in Orange County, has indicated that for the next five days, the following statutes:

all vehicular and pedestrian traffic not emergency service personnel rated are prohibited upon Town of Highlands roadways, or other areas as determined by emergency personnel and the County of Orange.

in the County of Orange and its municipalities, designated officials are authorized to take any and all necessary actions to 'build, construct, repair and replace structures in order to protect public health and safety.

suspension of local weight restrictions on county, town, city and village roadways in Orange County in order to allow for heavy vehicle equipment.

View the official State of Emergency Order from County Executive Steven Neuhaus

Several Road Closures, Railway Travel Impacted By Storm and Flooding, Thousands Without Power

As a result of damages sustained by the rainfall rate, several roadways have been washed out and are currently closed across the Hudson Valley.

In her State of Emergency press release, Governor Hochul indicated that several Hudson Valley roadways are currently closed due to damage sustained during the storm. As of 4:45 am on Monday, July 10th, the following roadways have been reported as closed:

The Palisades Parkway Northbound, exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic Circle

Palisades Interstate Parkway and U.S. Route 8W in Rockland County

U.S. Route 6 in Westchester County

U.S. Route 9W, State Route 218, State Route 293, State Route 17M, and State Route 32 in Orange County

State Route 403 and State Route 301 in Putnam County

New York State Police have also advised motorists to avoid travel on the Bear Moutain Bridge and indicated that the William J. Moreau Popolopen Bridge in Highland Falls is not passable.

Additionally, Metro-North travel has been heavily impacted by the severe weather, with reports of trees, boulders, mud, and water across the tracks. Metro-North travel on the Hudson Line is currently suspended between Tarrytown and Poughkeepsie, Hudson Line tickets will be honored on Harlem Line travel. The Newburgh Beacon ferry service will also not be running today, Monday, July 10th.

