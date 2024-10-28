Annoying Tiny Bugs Invading Hudson Valley Homes This Month

An increase in reports of infestations of fruit flies, drain flies and gnats have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley region of New York. Luckily, there are some easy ways to eliminate them.

Homeowners have been pulling out their hair trying to get rid of these small, flying insects that seem to be everywhere. While most people call them fruit flies, they may actually be something else. The good news is that there are some pretty effective ways to get rid of these annoying insects if you can successfully identify them.

Eliminating Fruit Flies in the Hudson Valley Region of New York

Because of the unseasonable warm weather we've been having, many Hudson Valley homeowners may be bringing fruit flies home with them without even knowing it. Visiting local farms to pick apples and purchase other fruits could be one of the causes, but fruit flies can also hop a ride home from the grocery store.

It's important to wash and properly store fruits. Flies can hide in the stem of a bunch of bananas or a soft spot in an apple. After washing your fruit, it should be stored in a sealed container. Spills and sticky messes should also be quickly cleaned up so as not to attract flying insects. Eliminating the fruit flies' food source will stop them from being a nuisance.

Eliminating Drain Flies in the Hudson Valley Region of New York

You can tell the difference between drain flies and fruit flies by the insect's appearance. Drain flies are smaller than fruit flies and appear to be fuzzy. They will hover and float in the air and hang out on flat surfaces near sinks. These flies feed off the food waste left in food drains where they live and breed.

If you want to eliminate drain flies you can pour bleach or vinegar down your drain and make sure to thoroughly scrape your dishes clean before putting them in the sink. Using a sink strainer will also help keep food out of your pipes.

Eliminating Fungus Gnats in the Hudson Valley Region of New York

Fungus gnats usually only target specific areas of the home, but they can be a bit harder to get rid of than drain and fruit flies. You'll generally see these insects hovering around plants in your home. While they look similar to fruit flies, they live and breed in moist soil.

In order to eliminate fungus gnats, you will most likely need to quarantine your plants outdoors and check the soil for evidence of the insects. Repotting the plants and getting rid of moss and other soil additives that retain moisture will also help keep them away.

With dry and unseasonably warm conditions expected through the end of October, don't expect these flies and gnats to die off like they usually do. Using some extra precautions like keeping the kitchen clean and monitoring your houseplants can go a long way to making sure insects don't ruin your fall.

