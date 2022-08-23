Tusk (The World's Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) is set to rock the grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck Wednesday.

Fleetwood Mac have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. The classic lineup of Lindsey Buckingham (lead vocals, guitar), Stevie Nicks (lead vocals), Christine McVie (lead vocals), John McVie (bass) and Mick Fleetwood (drums) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The band's classic album Rumours released in 1977 is one of the best-selling albums in history, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. Over 50 years going since its initial formation, the band continues to maintain amazing popularity in 2022.

Tusk The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Setting them apart from other Fleetwood Mac tributes out there, Tusk is known as the World's Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, featuring five skilled musicians, bringing the live Fleetwood Mac concert experience like no other. Tusk has been traveling all over the country, delivering memorable concerts since 2008, and the upcoming show at this year's Dutchess County Fair is sure to be the highlight of fair week.

When is Tusk Performing and Where Can Tickets be Purchased?

Tusk will perform at the 176th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY this Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30pm. Show is free with paid admission into the fair. For more fair info, including admission price and other entertainment happening their this week, check out the official Dutchess County Fair website.

Check out a Tusk Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute performing "The Chain" below.