Flea Market At Ketcham High School Next Weekend

A special pop-up flea market is being held next Saturday at Roy C. Ketcham High School to support the upcoming senior class.

Upstate New Yorkers love flea markets. There are so many great ones here locally. Next weekend you can add one more to the list. What is it about them? Do we like finding a good deal or do we want to find a hidden treasure?

New Yorkers missed going to flea markets for about a year during the pandemic. I've certainly missed going in the past year.

It's so much fun to stroll through flea markets to find tables upon tables of goods. The possibilities of what you can find there are almost endless. Yard sales and antique stores are great places to find things but nothing beats a flea market. It's the perfect place to find goods along with so many other things like clothes, vinyl records, art, video games, toys, and all kinds of vintage and even modern items. Craft vendors and food trucks will be in attendance as well.

Roy C. Ketcham High School is hosting their second community flea market and they need your support. The event is next Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to 3 pm at Roy C. Ketcham High school located at 99 Myers Corners Road in Wappingers Falls, New York. The proceeds will go to the upcoming senior class.

If you are a vendor and want to sell your good there are still some spots available. Contact (845) 800-9350 to register and get more information on the event.