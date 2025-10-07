New York Flags Lowered, Landmarks Lit in Yellow; Here’s Why

Across New York, flags will be lowered and landmarks illuminated in a coordinated show of unity ordered by Governor Kathy Hochul.

From the One World Trade Center in Manhattan to the Mid-Hudson Bridge between Poughkeepsie and Highland to the Niagara Falls display on the Canadian border, the entire Empire State will be lit in yellow as the sun sets on October 7.

Why are Flags Lowered and Buildings Bathed in Yellow in New York?

The solemn display marks two years since the Hamas attack on Israel, which claimed thousands of lives and left dozens still held hostage. Hochul said the tribute honors both the victims and the 48 hostages who have not yet been returned home.

“Two years after the horrific attack on the people of Israel, we stand with Jewish people in New York and around the world today and every day,” Hochul said. “As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we mourn this tragedy and continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war, and a lasting peace.”

Among the locations to be illuminated are the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Empire State Plaza, the Mid-Hudson Bridge, Grand Central Terminal, and several state buildings in Albany and beyond.

Security Tightened Throughout New York State

The tribute comes just days after an antisemitic attack in Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. In response, the governor directed New York State Police to increase patrols at religious sites and maintain heightened visibility this week.

Officials say the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit and special operations teams will remain active as part of ongoing efforts to protect Jewish communities across the state.

