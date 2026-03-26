‘Game-Changer’ App is Must-Have for Hudson Valley Visitors to NYC

If you're headed from the Hudson Valley into New York City for either work or pleasure, a new app released this week will make your trip a whole lot easier.

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A New Tool for Getting Around NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the brand new MTA App, a redesigned mobile app built specifically for subway and bus riders in New York City. It's designed to help riders navigate the largest public transit system in North America with less confusion and fewer surprises.

Anyone who travels via Metro-North into the city already uses the TrainTime app. The new MTA app takes over once you arrive at Grand Central, giving you the quickest route to your city destination.

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Real-Time Updates Make Planning Easier

One of the biggest upgrades is more accurate real-time arrival data. Riders can now see exactly where their subway train or bus is located and when it is expected to arrive. The app also provides transfer information and alerts about service changes, helping users quickly adjust their plans if delays pop up.

For Hudson Valley visitors who may only use the subway occasionally, it's a game-changer. Instead of guessing which train to take from point A to point B, the app gives you the best options for your route. You can even choose between the fastest travel time, the one with the fewest connections or the least walking.

Accessibility Features and Live Help

The new MTA App also includes an accessibility mode with a map showing accessible stations and real-time elevator and escalator status. There is even live customer support built directly into the app, allowing riders to get answers about routes, fares, or service issues.

The app is available now in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.