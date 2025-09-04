Flags Lowered Across New York State After Tragedy in the Air

Flags across the state have been ordered to fly at half-mast after the tragic death of a New York man.

On Thursday, flags will remain lowered from sunrise to sunset in tribute to Kevin Robert. Governor Hochul directed that flags on government buildings throughout New York will be at half-staff to honor Robert after his sudden death last Wednesday.

brendesefuneralhome.com/Canva brendesefuneralhome.com/Canva loading...

Why Flags Are Lowered in New York State This Week

Robert's death occurred aboard a LifeNet helicopter while transporting a patient aboard a helicopter out of Ticondaroga, New York. The first responder was on the aircraft with a nurse and a pilot when he had a health emergency. According to LifeNet, the crew quickly landed the helicopter at a nearby hospital to administer help to both Robert and his patient.

Despite their efforts, medical personnel were unable to save Robert, who died from a heart attack. LifeNet temporarily shut down operations out of its Ticonderoga base to allow the first responder's coworkers and friends time to grieve.

brendesefuneralhome.com brendesefuneralhome.com loading...

New York State Honors Kevin Robert

Born and raised in Troy, New York, Robert was a founding member of the John Ahern Rescue Squad in Mechanicville. Over his career, he worked as a paramedic in Clifton Park, Malta and other areas throughout the state. For the past 15 years, Robert worked at LifeNet of New York.

Services are being held on Thursday, September 4, at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. A GoFundMe was launched to benefit Robert's family. As of Thursday, over $17,000 has been raised for his two daughters.

Over 100 'Fun Facts' About The Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.