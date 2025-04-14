Flags Suddenly Ordered Half Staff in New York Today; Here’s Why

Municipalities throughout New York were suddenly ordered to lower their flags to half staff this week for a reason very personal to Governor Hochul.

The decision to fly flags at half mast is not one that is taken lightly. The show of respect is reserved for the most tragic of circumstances. In New York State, there is a hierarchy of decision-making that goes into ordering the flag to be lowered.

While individual towns and cities can choose to lower the flag for situations that are important on a local level, the order usually comes directly from the governor or the president. There are only four days during the year when flags are always flown at half-mast. Those are Memorial Day, Patriot Day on September 11, Pearl Harbor Day on December 7 and Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15. Decisions to lower the flag on any other day are made on a case-by-case basis.

Why are Flags Flying at Half Mast in New York This Week?

On Sunday, Governor Hochul issued a press release just hours before ordering flags to be lowered across New York State on Monday, April 14. The decision was made to honor a personal friend of the governor and a lawmaker who had a profound influence on the state.

Hochul revealed on Saturday that her mentor and friend, John LaFalce, had passed away. LaFalce represented Western New York as a congressman from 1975 to 2004. Hochul says it was LaFalce who recruited her from a Washington, DC law firm to work as a member of his Legislative Council, a position that the governor set her on a path towards public service.

US Congress US Congress loading...

LaFlace is known for his handling of the tragic Love Canal tragedy. In the 1940s and 50s, a chemical company dumped toxic waste into an abandoned canal. It wasn't until the canal was filled and homes were built above it in the 1970s that the chemicals were discovered, causing serious health issues for residents. LaFlace was applauded for his response and the ability to get a Super Fund to help those who were affected.

LaFalce was 85 years old and is survived by his wife Pat and son Martin.

