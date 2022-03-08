Do you have an American Flag at your house? There is a way that you can get a flag from the State of New York, an American Flag or a New York State Flag. Want to have that flag flown at the New York State Capital in Albany? Yep, you can do that too.

Do you fly a New York State flag at home? Would you?

How do you get a flag from New York State?

Getting a flag, either the United States Flag or the New York State Flag is pretty uncomplicated. You can do it simply by asking and then sending a check or money order for it. The flags come in two sizes and are made in the USA.

Where do you order the New York State or the USA Flag?

You can order the flags through this website and sending a check or money order. If you want to use a credit card to purchase the flag, you will need to complete your purchase at the Albany Capital Building.

How can you get a flag that has flown over the New York State Capital building?

You can ask to have your personal flag flown over the capital building in Albany, this can be done with either your New York State Flag or your United States Flag. If you would like to have the flag that you are purchasing flown over the Capital building, there is no additional charge for this. You will even be provided a certificate that states that your flag has been flown over the NYS Capital building. For more information about the New York State Flag Program, click here.

