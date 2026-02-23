As conversations continue across the Hudson Valley about potential ICE facility sites, one local lawmaker says his district is not currently on the list.

In a formal statement, Monday Assemblyman Anil Beephan Jr. addressed questions from residents in Dutchess County and the 105th Assembly District about whether the area could serve as a future ICE location.

Law Enforcement Leaders Push Back on Local Crime Legislation

According to Beephan, his office contacted the Department of Homeland Security after "receiving numerous inquiries from constituents."

In response, DHS pointed to ICE’s February 21 public statement outlining new facility purchases in several states. That announcement, Beephan said, does not include any locations in New York.

The assemblyman emphasized that his statement is intended "purely to provide factual information to residents" who have reached out about whether the district or Dutchess County is under consideration.

The question of ICE facilities in the Hudson Valley has become a growing topic in recent weeks, following reports that federal officials are exploring sites in parts of the region. As previously reported, concerns and support have both surfaced as communities seek clarity on whether facilities could be placed locally.

We will continue to monitor developments and update you as more information becomes available.