New York Announces Free Fishing Without a License

New York is allowing state residents to fish for free for a limited time, but will the weather spoil things in the Hudson Valley?

I have great memories of fishing with my son when he was young, and now other families can make memories of their own even if they don't have a New York fishing license.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that Saturday, September 26, will be a statewide Free Fishing Day. Residents and visitors can cast a line in New York's freshwater lakes, rivers and streams without purchasing a fishing license.

The event coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day and is designed to encourage more people to get outdoors and experience some of New York's fishing opportunities.

Photo by David J. Boozer on Unsplash boy in blue and white camouflage shirt holding fish

Will the Weather Ruin Free Fishing Day?

Anyone in the Hudson Valley planning to take advantage of Saturday's free fishing opportunity should keep a close eye on the forecast.

Meteorologists are tracking a potential early-season nor'easter that could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Hudson Valley beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend. The storm's exact track remains uncertain, so it's still unclear how much rain our area will receive.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a chance of showers on Saturday, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s across parts of the lower Hudson Valley. While a little rain won't necessarily ruin a fishing trip, anyone heading out on a boat or fishing near swollen streams should monitor the latest conditions before leaving home.

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash silhouette of three person riding on boat on body of water

Where to Fish in the Hudson Valley

For those willing to brave the weather, Saturday is an opportunity to introduce friends or family members to fishing without spending money on a license.

The DEC offers an online guide to public fishing locations, along with a Tackle Box feature in its HuntFishNY mobile app. Both can help anglers find nearby fishing spots, parking areas and boat launches.

Anyone interested in learning how to fish can also take advantage of free clinics offered by the DEC throughout the year.

Although fishing licenses aren't required on Saturday, all other state fishing regulations, including size and catch limits, remain in effect. Some Hudson River fishing also requires enrollment in the state's free Recreational Marine Fishing Registry.

If the weather does spoil Saturday's plans, there's one more chance to fish for free this year. New York's final Free Fishing Day of 2026 is scheduled for Veteran's Day on Wednesday, November 11.