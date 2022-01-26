Want to Become a Firefighter? Register for Dutchess, NY Exam Now
You might have heard a great deal about how there is an unprecedented number of businesses that are looking to hire people to work, right? Then there are other businesses who have had to cut their hours here in the Hudson Valley because they just don't have enough staff to give their customers that good 'ole customer service.
Now, what do you think would happen if you called 9-1-1 and the operator on the end of the phone told you that they couldn't send police, EMT's or firefighters to your address because they were closed because they simply had no one to work? That would go over well, right?
Have you ever thought about becoming a firefighter?
That's great! It is a hard working, noble and dangerous job where you can help a lot of people.
How do you apply for the firefighter exam in Dutchess County?
Super simple to apply for the exam. You will need to fill out the form, see if you meet the requirements, pay the application fee and then take the exam.
Do I need to live in Dutchess County to be eligible for the job?
At this time, there is a preference given to applicants who have lived in the county for at least 30 days before applying for the position.
When is the next firefighter exam testing date?
At this time, the only testing date that is indicated is the one that will be given on March 19, 2022.
When do I need to be registered for the firefighter exam?
You will need to be registered to take the exam no later than January 28, 2022.
Will you need to take a civil service exam in addition to this firefighter exam?
Yes, there is a possibility that you might need to take a civil service exam at a later date.
For all of the information about the exam, you can always check out the vacancy listing, here is the pdf.