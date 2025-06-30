Loaded Firearm Recovered in Thruway Traffic Stop in Westchester County

Call it another day at the office for members of the New York State Police, as State Troopers successfully apprehended a New York City man following a traffic stop on the State Thruway, I-87, in the Westchester County city of Yonkers.

Thruway Arrest in Yorktown

The incident was detailed in a press release issued by the New York State Police. According to the details, the incident occurred last week during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

It was approximately 3:30am when Troopers from the Tarrytown barracks engaged with the 2021 Hyundai Elantra for what was called "violations of the vehicle and traffic law". The driver of the vehicle complied and Troopers began their investigation.

The press release states that Troopers treated the investigation as an "impairment investigation". Part of that investigation included a search of the vehicle for "intoxicating agents", and while no intoxicating agents were found, Troopers did discover that the Vega was in possession of a loaded firearm, a Taurus G2C 9mm.

Upon making the discovery, Troopers then placed Vega under arrest and took him into police custody.

Suspects Charges

Vega was charged with multiple offenses including Criminal Possession of Weapon in the 2nd degree – Loaded Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, Possession of Large Capacity Feeding Device. These charges are both felony offenses.

Vega was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Evan Inlaw in Yonkers City Court, and afterward was remanded to the Westchester County Jail. Vega was remanded on $2,500 cash bail, $25,000 bond and 10% of $24,000 for partially secured bond.

According to the press release, Vega is scheduled to return to court tomorrow, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 for a preliminary hearing.

