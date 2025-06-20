Violent Dispute Between Families Requires Police Attention in Westchester County

Police attention was required recently in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle after a major dispute turned violent between neighboring families. The dispute resulted in multiple individuals arrested, including one individual now facing a felony charge.

Violent Neighbor Dispute in New Rochelle

The dispute in question originally occurred back on Sunday, June 8, 2025, just as the clocks struck midnight. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, it was at 12am when New Rochelle officers responded to the dispute located at 45/47 Charles Street.

Upon their arrival, officers began piecing together exactly what happened that allowed for the dispute to become physically violent. The altercation in part started over a parking spot of all things, and then escalated from there.

According to the press release, brothers Shachari Brembridge and Shaan Morales allegedly assaulted their neighbors, which included the father, mother, and daughter. The mother then contacted her son, Thamus Frazier and informed him of the incident. When Thamus Frazier arrived, he engaged in physical altercation with Brembridge and Morales.

As the incident continued, Frazier is also alleged to have assaulted two New Rochelle Police Officers and resisted arrest. The officers received medical treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital, were released and have since returned to duty.

Arrests and Charges

Officers were ultimately successful though and arrested Mr. Frazier, Mr. Brembridge, and Mr. Morales and took them into custody. Both brothers, Mr. Brembridge and Mr. Morales were both charged with the misdemeanor crime of Assault in the 3rd Degree. Mr. Frazier is facing some more serious charges for his involvement in the incident.

Those charges for Mr. Frazier include Assault in the 2nd Degree, which is a felony, as well as the misdemeanor charges of Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

The press release concluded with a statement from the New Rochelle Police Department reaffirming their commitment to ensure the "safety and well-being" of the local community and that they take violent incidents like this seriously. New Rochelle Police can be contacted (914) 654-2300, or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

