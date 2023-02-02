Huge Fight Breaks Out After Valley Central/Newburgh Basketball Game

A large brawl broke out at the end of the Valley Central/Newburgh Free Academy High School basketball game Tuesday night.

As the Valley Central/NFA boys basketball game on Tuesday night 1/31/23 ended and players from both teams showed sportsmanship and shook hands, fans from both schools reportedly started yelling at each other. The yells ultimately led to multiple fights breaking out between fans from both schools.

Fight Breaks Out at Basketball Game in Orange County

At approximately 8:10 p.m. the Town of Montgomery Police School Resource Officers, who were at the game, called for backup as multiple fights broke out between fans. Officers requested additional units to the scene to assist with the fights according to a town of Montgomery Police Department press release.

911 Reports a Weapon

Police also said that Orange County 911 received numerous 911 calls from people reporting the fighting, with a few of those calls stating that someone had a weapon. The number of calls and the fact that someone reported a weapon lead to an extremely large police response to the school located at 1175 NY-17K, Montgomery, NY.

People at the school reported seeing over 40 police cars on the scene from various law enforcement agencies including the New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Villages of Montgomery, Walden, & Maybrook Police, and the City of Newburgh Police.

Fighting Continued for Over an Hour

After almost an hour and a half police were able to get the scene under control, they did report that there were no injuries and that after investigating, no shots were fired at the school. Police also said that there was "no verified sighting of a firearm on the scene."

One Person Was Detained

Police detained and questioned one person at the scene but that person was subsequently released pending further investigation. Montgomery Police are currently investigating what happened and are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to please contact them at 845-457-9211 or email detective Sergeant Meehan at JMEEHAN@townofmontgomery.com.

