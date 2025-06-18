New York State Police says that they are investigating a tragic two-vehicle crash that took the life of an elderly motorist. The crash occurred Wednesday morning on one of the state's main routes, according to a police report.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.

Fiery Crash in New York State Claims Elderly Man's Life



New York State Police said in a press release that on June 18, at approximately 11:34 Am., Troopers in Painted Post responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 417 in the town of Woodhull, Steuben County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling northbound from a field and attempting to cross State Route 417 to access a driveway on Route 417, says New York State Police.

Police say that a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, operated by a 46-year-old woman from Woodhull, was traveling eastbound on when it struck the Dodge Ram as it crossed the roadway. The impact caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.

The operator of the Dodge Ram, an 84-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers have not released the name of the man as of this time.

Troopers say the woman was able to exit the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. New York State Police says that this is an ongoing investigation.