Female Companion and New Attractions Make Debut With Eggbert

Christmas on the Farm with Eggbert has reopened for the first time in three years and there are lots of new additions including the debut of Clair, a female talking egg.

Every holiday season Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor transforms into an elaborate holiday trail featuring live animals, animated figures, train rides, and an enormous slot car track. Thousands of Hudson Valley residents make an annual pilgrimage through the trail which ends with a truly unique Hudson Valley tradition.

Everyone who visits Christmas on the Farm will have the chance to have an audience with Eggbert, the talking holiday egg. Eggbert made his debut in the early 1970s and has greeted hundreds of thousands of Hudson Valley children since.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Because of the pandemic, Eggbert has not been able to see visitors since 2019. This week we learned that during his time off Eggbert has been hard at work making new additions to the trail and welcoming home one of his dearest friends.

Chicken Show

For those who have been to Eggbert's trail before, you'll be surprised to find out that a whole new area has opened up with an animatronic "Chicken Show." Visitors can sit on hay bails and watch two robotic chickens in a truck put on a short skit. The show, as well as a visit with Eggbert's newest friend, does a great job of timing out the crowds, allowing people to filter through in groups before reaching Eggbert. During our weekend visit, we found this really helped with crowd management and cut down on the amount of time we needed to wait for the rest of the trail.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Egg Clair

The biggest new attraction is Clair, as in Egg Clair. As legend has it, this female animated egg was born in the Hudson Valley but moved away to work with Santa Claus after being introduced to the big guy at the 1930 world fair. Clair is now back home with her best friend, Eggbert, working on the farm.

When our family visited Devitt's this weekend we weren't sure what to expect, but Clair certainly did not disappoint. A festively decorated path winds through a new building and opens up into a warmly colored room with sparkling trees. Sitting on a stylish red chair is Egg Clair, who talks with visitors during a short show. Benches are available for children to sit in as Clair tells her origin story and invites visitors to sing with her. The animations on Clair are pretty impressive with moving eyes, lips and very expressive eyebrows.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Eggbert still doesn't disappoint

Of course, the grand finale is a visit with Eggbert who never forgets a face. My son has gotten a little too old to visit Santa, but was adamant that he needed to talk to Eggbert before Christmas. It was awesome to see that spark of holiday magic in his eyes as Eggbert assaulted him with some friendly wisecracks. No matter how old you are, no Hudson Valley holiday is complete without a visit to Eggbert's farm.

The 7 Best Christmas Towns In New York State The places where it feels like Christmastime the most in New York.