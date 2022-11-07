Eggbert Unveils Female Companion ‘Clair’ For Holiday Season

Eggbert, the iconic holiday egg, dropped a huge announcement this week.

Last month, Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor delighted children and adults alike when they revealed that Eggbert would return after being in quarantine for the past two years.

The Magic of Eggbert

Since the early 70s, the beloved Christmas egg has been holding court at Devitt's as a part of its Christmas On The Farm.

Every holiday season the nursery transforms into an elaborate holiday trail featuring live animals, animated figures, train rides, and an enormous slot car track. Thousands of Hudson Valley residents make an annual pilgrimage through the trail which ends in a magical visit with Eggbert himself.

The talking, animatronic character interacts with children, asking them what holiday gifts they desire. Eggbert has also been known to throw a few wisecracks at the parents as well. But the true magic happens when the holiday egg calls each child by their name. Just how does he do it?

A new friend for Eggbert

Devitt's announced on Friday that Eggbert will be joined by a new friend named Clair, as in Egg-Clair.

According to the New Windsor nursery, Clair was born in the Hudson Valley and lives on a beautiful flower farm owned by her family. The female egg and Eggbert are best friends and have been their whole lives. As legend has it, Clair was introduced to Santa Claus at the 1930's world fair and eventually made her way to Hollywood where she found herself rubbing elbows with the likes of Marylin Monroe.

Up until recently, Clair has been hard at work up at the North Pole. After working closely with Santa for so many years, she made the decision to take a step back from the busy life of dealing with elf attitudes and toy supply issues and settle down in the Hudson Valley once again to work with her buddy, Eggbert.

Where can you meet Clair?

Youngsters can find Clair at Devitt's Christmas on the Farm and will have the same working hours as Eggbert on the trail. Clair's debut will happen on Black Friday from 10am to 5pm. After that, you can find her and Eggbert at Devitt's on Fridays from 3 pm to 7pm, Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

