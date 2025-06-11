Multi-Time Felon with Nearly 3 Dozen Convictions Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge in Orange County
One Orange County man found himself in familiar territory recently, as he once again found himself in a court room facing yet another charge to what was already an incredibly lengthy criminal resume. The latest charge also comes with what is expected to be a lengthy punishment.
Multi-Time Felon's Latest Arrest
The individual at the center of this case was identified as 47-year old, Raymond Burnett, of Middletown. The origins of this case date back to November 2024, when police were investigating the trafficking of narcotics in the City of Middletown.
According to the press release issued by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, an undercover officer made a purchase for a quantity of fentanyl from Burnett. The following month in December 2024, law enforcement obtained a judicially-authorized search warrant and executed it at Burnett’s residence in the City of Middletown.
Upon executing that warrant, police found and recovered crack-cocaine that was packaged and ready for sale.
Court Proceedings
As previously stated, Burnett had accumulated a rather lengthy criminal history, prior to this incident. During these latest proceedings, Burnett pled guilty in Orange County Court to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. This makes it Burnett's thirty-fifth (35th) criminal conviction, seven (7) of those convictions, including this one, being felonies.
The guilty plea made by Burnett is part of a plea deal where the next time he finds himself in court, it will be for his sentencing. It is expected that under the deal, Burnett will be sentenced to six (6) years in prison, followed by three (3) years of post-release supervision. That sentencing date has been set for August 19, 2025.
Orange County's District Attorney, David Hoovler, issued a statement with the news of the plea deal stating...
Narcotics have a malignant effect in our communities....All too often we see that the drivers of these types of crimes are repeat offenders who willfully profit at the deadly expense of others. While drug dealers might see this conduct as a way to easy money, they should instead know that it is a direct route to jail....
Hoovler would conclude his statement by thanking the Middletown Police for their "dangerous and vital work done" over the course of the investigation. In addition he also added that law enforcement in Orange County will continue their battle against criminals and the damage their behavior brings to local communities.
