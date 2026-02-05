Federal funding of almost $30 million ($29,398,000 to be exact) is coming to the Hudson Valley as part of the new Fiscal Year 2026 spending bill just signed into law.

“This nearly $30 million investment will support critical community projects in the Hudson Valley. From improving our roads to creating new facilities to support the growth of our community, we are building a safer and better future for New Yorkers throughout the Hudson Valley,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.

Here's a breakdown of how the funding, secured by U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, will impact YOU — from safer streets to new career opportunities.

Here’s what Hudson Valley communities can expect:

Education and Career Training

$5 million will go toward a brand-new career and technical education facility at the New York School for the Deaf in White Plains. The planned 6,500-square-foot space will give students hands-on training in trades like construction and welding — preparing them for jobs after graduation.

will go toward a brand-new career and technical education facility at the New York School for the Deaf in White Plains. The planned 6,500-square-foot space will give students hands-on training in trades like construction and welding — preparing them for jobs after graduation. $1.8 million will expand DAY ONE Early Learning Community’s teacher apprenticeship program to tackle child care shortages across the region.

Read More: Governor Hochul's Plan For 1,000 New Childcare Spots

$534,000 is going to the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Free/Reduced-Cost Public School Arts Education Expansion to expand performances and educational programming for school groups, offering 15 matinees to provide roughly 4,500 local students and educators with outstanding Shakespeare performances.

Safer Streets and Better Traffic Flow

$5 million in the Town of Ramapo streetscape improvements to include: new walking paths, traffic signals, turning lanes, and sidewalks — making everyday travel safer for everyone.

in the Town of Ramapo streetscape improvements to include: new walking paths, traffic signals, turning lanes, and sidewalks — making everyday travel safer for everyone. $4 million to fix and widen roads in Village of New Square, to address traffic and safety concerns along NYS Route 45.

to fix and widen roads in Village of New Square, to address traffic and safety concerns along NYS Route 45. $3.4 million is headed to Poughkeepsie’s Washington Street Bridge Reconstruction, rebuilding a key connection through the city’s business district and to the Walkway Over the Hudson.

is headed to Poughkeepsie’s Washington Street Bridge Reconstruction, rebuilding a key connection through the city’s business district and to the Walkway Over the Hudson. $1 Million for Kingston's Safe & Accessible Flatbush & Foxhall Project to improve "the road safety, walkability, livability, and attractiveness of Midtown Kingston, which will spur economic growth for businesses and communities and enhance travel connections to the Waterfront and Uptown neighborhoods."

Public Safety & Emergency Training

Rockland County will use $2.6 million to build a realistic first-responder training facility with mock environments like schools and stores to help police and EMS train for real-life scenarios.

to build a realistic first-responder training facility with mock environments like schools and stores to help police and EMS train for real-life scenarios. Rockland County is also getting $1 Million for new buses in the Village of Kaser.

Camp Improvements

Camp Gila in Liberty is getting $1.5 Million for a new kitchen and dining facility to serve over 1,000 low-income campers under the federal Summer Food Service Program.

for a new kitchen and dining facility to serve over 1,000 low-income campers under the federal Summer Food Service Program. Camp HASC in Parksville is getting $1 Million for a kitchen and dining room renovation to strengthen Camp HASC’s infrastructure, and continue community-based care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“These federal dollars will power real growth across the Hudson Valley,” said Senator Gillibrand. “ I'm proud to have fought to secure these funds, and I’ll keep working to bring more federal dollars home to the Hudson Valley.”

Altogether, these investments don’t just repair infrastructure — they create safer streets, stronger job pathways, better services for kids and families, and improved quality of life across the Hudson Valley.