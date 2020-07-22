Fatal ATV Accident in Sullivan County

A Pennsylvania man was killed after losing control of his ATV and striking a vehicle in Sullivan County.

On Tuesday, July 21, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV accident on State Route 17B, in the Town of Thompson.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 2012 Yamaha 250 had been traveling westbound when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

The ATV operator was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. The operator was identified as Jeffery Savage, 29, of East Stroudsburg, PA. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sullivan County Coroner.

The investigation by Sheriff’s detectives revealed that Savage had left his home in East Stroudsburg early in the morning on Tuesday and drove 66 miles on his ATV to Monticello to pick up a car part that he needed.

The ATV he was driving was last registered in the Bronx but reported stolen in Pennsylvania. Savage had 23 suspensions on his driver’s license and 2 warrants for petit larceny out of Suffolk County, NY.

He was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in Blooming Grove on June 1, 2020, for contractor fraud. An autopsy is scheduled for the afternoon of July 22.

