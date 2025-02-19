Police in New York's Hudson Valley say they arrested a man for displaying fraudulent out-of-state license plates on the vehicle he was driving. The arrest occurred Tuesday morning, as local offcials said they immediately recognized that the plates had been altered.

Fines for Fake Plates

The punishments for driving with falsified plates in New York are "surprisingly stern", according to one law firm. New York Trial Attorneys website says that "creation of fake plates or possessing the machines to make them is a class E felony and the maximum penalty is 4 years in prison and a fine of up to $5000 dollars."

There are also quite a few rules in New York concerning the display of license plates as well.

Man in New York State Arrested After Trying to Pass This As Real License Plate

The Kingston Police Department stated in a Facebook post that on Tuesday, at approximately 9:17AM, a 26-year-old Kingston man was arrested for operating a vehicle with fraudulent license plates as well as several other vehicle and traffic violations.

Kingston Police say that the arrest was made after officers noticed a vehicle operating in the parking lane on Broadway which prompted a vehicle stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers said they recognized that the license plates displayed on the vehicle had been altered.

The driver was charged with 3rd degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, unregistered motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no drivers license, and other violations.

The Kingston Police Department said that they encourage all vehicle owners to ensure their registration and license plates are legitimate, as such violations pose a threat to public safety and can be linked to other criminal activities.