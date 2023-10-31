A man in New York state was allegedly busted for something that may not sound like a huge deal at first, but it can seriously cost you for a significant time.

New York State Police have charged the man with two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, which is considered a class D felony. According to Saland Law, this offense will not only land on your permanent record, but it is also punishable by up to seven years in New York state prison.

Man Busted For Allegedly Using Fake Out-of-State Temp Plate

The New York State Police said in a press release that a 51-year-old Rochester man was arrested October 21 for using fake temporary plates.

State Police said that a trooper observed a vehicle that committed traffic infractions while on Interstate 81, in the city of Cortland and initiated a stop. What the trooper found was that the vehicle in question had a temporary paper license plate from Indiana, which upon investigation revealed that the paper license plate was fake.

A further investigation also revealed that the suspect behind the wheel had fraudulent insurance documents for the vehicle and a revoked driver’s license. The man was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, says police.

New York State DMV Restrictions

PIX 11 says that New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles rejected more than 1,800 requests for personalized license plates in 2022.

New York's DMV has quite a few restrictions when it comes to personalized plates. Everything from what may be considered "obscene, profane, vulgar, repulsive, depraved, or lewd", or what may "refer to a sexual or intimate body part", to what may reference "eliminatory or other bodily functions," are apparently a no-go.

