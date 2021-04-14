Fantastic Mountain Lodge Is the Perfect Location for a Modern Day Fairytale

Photo by Coldwell Banker Village Green Joel Craig - REALTOR ASSOCIATE via Zillow and Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS

If the Brothers Grimm were looking for a place to set their Hudson Valley fairytale this property in Shandaken would make the perfect location. The home that sits amongst 50 acres of Catskill Mountain forest at 543 Oliverea Road looks like it was built to be the backdrop for an amazing "Once Upon a Time" type of story.

Back in the day, it was known as the Moose Lodge where people came to relax, stay a few days and take in some of the local color. Today this well built, in need of a bit of love, historic Catskill Mountain lodge is looking for its next story to tell. In pretty good shape but basically a camp more than a resort, This beautiful property is ready to help write your happily ever after.

Listed on Zillow by Coldwell Banker Village Green this 4-bedroom, 2-bath unique home was constructed in 1898 by a railroad executive as a place for his family and friends to come and relax while exploring the Catskills. The property consists of 50 wooded acres and the home is built from local wood, fieldstone and river rock in the style of an Adirondack lodge.

If you ever wanted to own a truly unique piece of Hudson Valley history I would say that the Moose Lodge is the perfect fit. Bring your imagination and start writing your own fairytale ending.

Storybook Style House in Shandaken

Like something straight out of a fairytale The Moose Lodge awaits your story. This amazingly historic Catskill Mountain lodge is ready to spring back to life. Placed on 50 acres of magical wooded property this unique Adirondack style home is close to Railroad Explorers, Urban Cowboy Lodge, Emerson Resort, the charming town of Phoenicia and Belleayre Mountain is just down the road.
Filed Under: Coldwell Banker Village Green, Historic Catskills Home for Sale, House for Sale, Moose Lodge, Shandaken, ulster county, Zillow
Categories: Articles
