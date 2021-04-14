If the Brothers Grimm were looking for a place to set their Hudson Valley fairytale this property in Shandaken would make the perfect location. The home that sits amongst 50 acres of Catskill Mountain forest at 543 Oliverea Road looks like it was built to be the backdrop for an amazing "Once Upon a Time" type of story.

Back in the day, it was known as the Moose Lodge where people came to relax, stay a few days and take in some of the local color. Today this well built, in need of a bit of love, historic Catskill Mountain lodge is looking for its next story to tell. In pretty good shape but basically a camp more than a resort, This beautiful property is ready to help write your happily ever after.

Listed on Zillow by Coldwell Banker Village Green this 4-bedroom, 2-bath unique home was constructed in 1898 by a railroad executive as a place for his family and friends to come and relax while exploring the Catskills. The property consists of 50 wooded acres and the home is built from local wood, fieldstone and river rock in the style of an Adirondack lodge.

If you ever wanted to own a truly unique piece of Hudson Valley history I would say that the Moose Lodge is the perfect fit. Bring your imagination and start writing your own fairytale ending.