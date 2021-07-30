It’s another piece of history in historic Cooperstown.

Swanswick was built in 1790 by Colonel Richard Carey, an aide to George Washington and it can be yours for $3.25 million.

The 6,000 square foot estate sits on the north shore of Otesgo Lake.

The property features 625 feet of private lake front, 15.6 acres of lawns a flower garden, shade trees and a pond and a creek.

Updated by the current owner, the original details have been restored, including 6/6 windows, built-ins, three fireplaces, fine moldings, and hardwood floors.

The Master suite includes a remodeled bathroom, and walk-in closet, guest bedroom, library with fireplace and Victorian skylight, lakeview living room with patio, the "children's dining room" with bar, glassed fronted cabinets, modern fully applianced kitchen with Aga stove, marble countertops and backsplash, powder room, mudroom - laundry - pantry; front and back staircases, and multiple French doors to outside patios and sitting areas.

Upstairs are a library with glass fronted shelves, two bedrooms with a shared bath, plus the servant's quarters with two bedrooms, full bath, and storage.

The lower level of home has a hallway with stone floors, two bedrooms, full bath, and a half bath, a room with built-in shelves and cupboards, plus a light filled potting room with easy access to the outside gardens and lawn.

The property also offers detached four-car garage

Take a virtual tour of this historic home in the gallery below:

Swanswick Lane In Cooperstown

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

Swanswick Lane In Cooperstown

$5.8 Million Home For Sale In Oneida